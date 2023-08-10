NPFL: Osho Unperturbed Despite Akwa United’s Friendly Defeat To Enyimba

Head Coach of Akwa United Fatai Osho has said that the outcome of his side’s defeat to Enyimba International in a pre-season friendly was not important as the opportunity of assessing his new team’s readiness for the new season.

Three first-half goals by Alalibo Somiari, Joseph Atule and Chijioke Mbaoma gave Enyimba the lead with Rilwan Sadiq’s second half goal for Akwa United coming only as a consolation goal in a pre-season friendly at the Uyo township stadium, Wednesday afternoon.

Coach Fatai maintained that the essence of the game was to try out his tactical approach with some new players against the league champions as they continue their preparations for the 2023-2024 football season.

“We are not necessarily looking at the outcome of this preseason game but we were more interested in our tactical approach and the performance of our players against a team like Enyimba. From my assessment, we made some mistakes in the first-half, my players were not aggressive enough,…