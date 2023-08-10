PSG To Offload Neymar, Verratti, Sanches

French league champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to offload the trio of Neymar Jr, Marco Verratti and Renato Sanches this current summer transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, PSG have informed the players that they are not part of the project. Neymar and Verratti took part in training separate from the rest of the group on Tuesday, August 8 supposedly due to a virus.

However new gaffer Luis Enrique and director Luis Campos met with them in private to inform them of the club’s decision.

Neymar has been linked to Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester United this summer while Verratti has been linked to the Saudi Pro League with Sanches Roma.

Juan Bernat and centre forward Hugo Ekitike have also been put up for sale by the Parisians. The players did not participate in the club’s media day which is when the photographs are taken for the new season.

Lionel Messi has already transferred from the French League champions to MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer and Kylian…