Awoniyi Doubtful For Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi is doubtful for Saturday’s Premier League matchday one fixture against Arsenal.

The 25-year-old is back in training after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Nigeria international is however yet to attain full fitness with manager Steve Cooper casting doubt on his availability for the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

“Felipe, for sure. Moussa is just about returning to training, and so is Taiwo, so the game probably comes too soon for them,”Cooper told a press conference on Thursday.

Awoniyi, who joined the Reds from Bundesliga club, Union Berlin last summer scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season.

His international teammates Ola Aina and Emmanuel Dennis are however available for the game.

