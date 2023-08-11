Bayern Munich Finally AgreeDeal With Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have finally agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England striker Harry Kane to the Allianz Arena lords in the ongoing 2023 summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham struck a deal in the region of £100 million for the 30-year-old. Bayern will pay £86 million upfront for Kane and add-ons will push the fee to £100 million.

According to Skysports.com, Kane is now set to fly to Germany for his medicals to complete the deal that has been negotiated all summer. Bayern had to submit about four bids to get Kane from the London- based club.

Also Read – EPL: We’re Battle Ready – Cunha Speaks Ahead Man United Vs Wolves

Kane has a year left on his contract with Tottenham Hotspur, and with the player turning 31 next season, plus no inkling that he would sign a new contract, the club felt a transfer deal was the most appropriate option.

With Sadio Mane moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, Bayern needed a proven…