Gallant Super Falcons Bow Out To England On Penalties

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching.

Related: Victor Osimhen’s Refusal To Move To Saudi Arabia, Is It A Right Decision Or A Wrong One?

USEFUL LINKS

2023 WWC: Super Falcons Fought For Africa — Alozie

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2023-wwc-super-falcons-fought-for-africa-alozie/

2023 WWC: How Super Falcons Shared Beds In Camp –Onumonu

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2023-wwc-how-super-falcons-shared-beds-in-camp-onumonu/

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram:…