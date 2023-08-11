Iheanacho Hungry To Score More Goals For Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho has declared that he is looking forward to scoring more goals for Leicester City this season.

Iheanacho was on target in the Foxes 2-0 win against Burton Albion on Wednesday night.

It was the forward’s first goal of the season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Huddersfield Town, Iheanacho is eager to continue his scoring run for the Foxes.

City will be hoping to carry on their fine form of two wins in two competitions come Saturday afternoon, most recently defeating Burton Albion in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

“Hopefully we keep it going against Huddersfield,” the Nigerian striker told the club’s official website.

“It was a good game; we did what we needed to do. We controlled most of the ball, got the goals and hopefully we take this into the weekend.

“It’s a great feeling to score my first goal of the season. I wasn’t…