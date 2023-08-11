Inter Milan Will Win Serie A Title If… –Vieri

Former Italy striker Christian Vieri believes Inter Milan is capable of winning the Serie A title if they can sign a quality striker.

Vieri has been impressed by Inter’s market work this summer.

But he also says: “It’s a squadron, but the team needs up front a strong centre-forward, who scores many goals.”

Vieri then added: “Only with a real striker will the Nerazzurri be able to fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League.

“Let’s see who they get…”

Vieri scored 23 goals in 49 matches for Italy between 1997 and 2005. He played for his country at the 1998 World Cup, scoring five times, and the 2002 World Cup, scoring four times.

He endured a less successful tournament at Euro 2004, whilst he missed Euro 2000 and 2006 World Cup through injury. Vieri is generally considered to be Italy’s greatest pure striker of recent times,despite strong competition, and is one of Italy’s most prolific World Cup goal scorers.

