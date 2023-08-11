No Point Trying To Convince Kane To Stay

Tottenham Hotspur new manager Ange Postecoglou has said there was no point trying to convince Harry Kane to remain at the club.

Kane is on the verge of joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have tracked Kane all summer and have made a number of offers which were turned down by Spurs.

However, a breakthrough was reached on Wednesday night after Bayern made a fourth bid which matched Spurs’ £100 million valuation.

On Thursday Kane decided to leave Spurs and join the German giants.

Speaking in Friday’s presser ahead of Spurs’ first game of the season against Brentford on Sunday, Ange Postecoglou admitted that Kane had already made up his mind to leave.

“I didn’t see the point (in trying to convince Harry Kane to stay)… In my mind he’d already decided to go after the first conversation,” Postecoglou was quoted on Premier League’s Twitter…