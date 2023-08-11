Osimhen On Target In Napoli’s Final Pre-season Game

Victor Osimhen was on target for Serie A champions Napoli, who ended their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Cypriot club Apollon on Friday.

On Tuesday Osimhen was forced to withdraw from Napoli’s training after suffering a sprain to his right ankle, after colliding with new signing Natan de Souza.

He had to leave the training session to receive treatment on his ankle.

But last season’s Serie A top scorer look to have recovered from the setback as he got one of Napoli’s two goals.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring in the 60th minute before Giovanni Simeone made it 2-0 on 71 minutes.

Osimhen was vital for Napoli last season as his 26 goals helped them to a first league win since the 1989/90 league campaign.

