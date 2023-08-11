Schneiderlin Contract With New Club Terminated

Former Manchester United French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has seen his contract at Turkish side Konyaspor terminated just nine days after signing.

The contract termination was announced by Konyaspor in a statement.

The club confirmed that Schneiderlin has departed just over a week in due to family reasons.



Schneiderlin initially arrived on a two-year deal but asked to leave the Super Lig club in a sudden change of heart, with Konyaspor officials approving his request.

“Morgan Schneiderlin, whose transfer we have announced recently, conveyed to our management that he wanted to leave due to family reasons,” the club said.

“As a result of the consultations and evaluations, our club approached Morgan Schneiderlin’s request positively and terminated his contract by mutual agreement.”

The now free agent left Ligue 1 outfit Nice in the summer after a three-year spell, having also joined Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers on loan.

Schneiderlin made 59 appearances in…