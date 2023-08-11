United Confirm Fred’s Move To Fenerbahce

Manchester United have announced that Brazil midfielder Fred will be joining Turkish club Fenerbahce.

A statement on United’s website on Friday confirmed that Fred is set for a switch to the Turkish Super Lig, subject to a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance to process the move.

The club announced that Free is scheduled to fly out to Istanbul on Saturday, in order to take his medical tests.

Fred joined United in the summer of 2018, from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, and has made 213 appearances in total for the Reds.

He appeared in the Emirates FA Cup final against Manchester City, after helping United lift the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign, and his most recent outing was in the friendly win over Lyon in Edinburgh.

The club wrote:”The 30-year-old leaves so many positive memories from his time at Old Trafford, where he has been a hugely popular individual, both as…