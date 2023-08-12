Coppa Italia: Ebuehi Subbed Off As Cittadella Eliminate Empoli

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi was in the starting line up as Empoli were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Cittadella after losing 2-1 on Saturday.

The Nigerian international had a busy time defending as the Cittadella forward piled pressure on him in the early minute of the game.

After surviving the early scare, Empoli netted the opening goal in the 8th minute through Caputo.

However, the visitor leveled the score in the 61st minute thanks to a low drive shot from Amatucci.

Cittadella extended their lead in the 80th minute through Magrassi to silence the home crowd.

