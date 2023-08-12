Goal Records Will Make You Crazy In The Head –Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says that thinking about goal records will turn him crazy in the head following City’s 3-0 Premier League win over Burnley on Friday, August 11 at Turf Moor.

Haaland scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute as he latched on to Rodrigo’s header to make it 1-0.

He completed his brace in the 36th minute of the encounter.

Rodrigo scored for Manchester City in the 75th minute to make it a 3-0 victory.

Haaland was named the Player of the Match for his efforts in the game.

He emphasized the importance of starting the Premier League season with a win.

“It was good to start again. It’s been two months, so good to start with a win of course,” Mancity.com quoted Haaland as saying

“We did it quite controlled, we did quite well. We’re in the starting phase of this marathon. It’s not about stressing, to relax and to focus on ourselves. At halftime we planned exactly what to do in the second half. We could have scored more…