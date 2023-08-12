Ihanacho, Ndidi Will Help Leicester

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has revealed that Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi can help Leicester City make a quick return to the Premier League next season.

Recall that the Foxes were relegated from the topflight last season and will be hoping to make a return back to the league next season.

Having started their campaign on a winning note in the Championship, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that Iheanacho and Ndidi can fire the team back to the Premier League next season.

“I am very optimistic that Leicester City will make a return to the Premier League next season if they still have the duo of Iheanacho and Ndidi in their disposal.

“Having some of your best players will make life easier for Leicester City in the Championship and I am happy that they started on a winning note last weekend.”

