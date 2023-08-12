Klopp Plays Down EPL Title Challenge

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down their title chances this season.

The Reds have lost the likes of Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho this summer.

Asked if they can challenge Premier League champions Manchester City, Klopp said: “We will see. Now you ask, I did that years ago (with Borussia Dortmund, with whom he first won the Bundesliga in 2010/11)). I don’t care about age.

“We have already experience – in some parts not as much as other teams have maybe. Could we gain experience together? Yes. Could we gain it quickly? Maybe. At Dortmund, there was never an excuse that the two centre-halves were 19 (Neven Subotic and Mats Hummels were that age when signed). Yes. it was a completely different football time but 19 was 19.

“I don’t know but it is not too important. This kind of knowledge you will gain step by step through the season. What we have to do is win football games, to feel good, to build a good atmosphere in the club, all these kind of…