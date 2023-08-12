Messi Scores In 5th Consecutive Game For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continued his impressive scoring run as he bagged one of the goals in Inter Miami’s 4-0 win against Charlotte to reach the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Messi has now scored in five straight games for Inter Miami.

Also, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has scored eight goals in five games in the Leagues Cup making him the top scorer so far.

In the quarter-finals against Charlotte, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner scored the fourth goal with four minutes left to play.

Inter Miami will take on fellow American club Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals on August 15.

Mexican club Leon are the current champions of the Leagues Cup.

The Leagues Cup is an annual association football competition between clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX in North America, hosted in the United States and Canada.

It debuted in July 2019 with four teams from both leagues participating.

The first edition was a single-elimination tournament hosted in…