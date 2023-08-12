Premier League: Awoniyi Scores, Aina Booked As Nottingham Forest Fall To Arsenal

Taiwo Awoniyi opened his goal account for the season in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Awoniyi was a major doubt for the game after recently returning to training but was named among the substitutes.

Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the game lead on 26 minutes after good work from Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka doubled the advantage with a superb shot from outside the box six minutes later.

Awoniyi took the place of Danillo Oliviera 19 minutes from time.

The Nigeria international reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 82nd minute.

The 26-year-old slotted home from close range after he was teed up by fellow substitute Anthony Elanga.

His international teammate, Ola Aina started the game and was replaced by Neco Williams 18 minutes from time.

Aina was booked in the 28th minute.

The other Nigerian at the club, Emmanuel Dennis was not included in the matchday squad.

