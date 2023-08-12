Saka Has Amazing Quality –Nketiah Hails MOTM In Arsenal Win

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has lauded teammate Bukayo Saka, describing his quality as “unreal” following the England winger’s Man-of-The-Match performance in The Gunners’ 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the game in the 26th minute and Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 six minutes later with a powerful shot from outside the box.

Nigeria striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, who replaces Danilo in the 71st minute, pulled one back for Nottingham Forest in the 82nd minute.

In an interview with TNT as quoted by talkSPORT, Nketiah talked up both his goal and Saka’s goal.

Also Read – EPL: Nottingham Forest Underperformed Against Arsenal –Cooper

“Unreal! We know he’s got that kind of quality, we’re really happy to have him in our team and we’re delighted to get the win and help him contribute as well,” Nketiah said.

“It was a…