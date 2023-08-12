Top 5 Best Betting Sites In Canada

One of the most common questions Canadian bettors ask is can you make money with sports betting or which online betting site is an all-inclusive platform with good odds, bonuses, in-play odds editing, and of course favorable for both beginners and advanced users?

If you remember the first time sitting down to watch a football match or hockey and suddenly saw loads of sports betting sites trying to lure you, there’s a chance of recalling that feeling of being very excited by the winning possibilities the game offers.

Talking about loads of sports betting sites, in Canada alone, according to Statista, “When single-game sports betting was legalized in Canada in the summer of 2021, a massive wave of demand was unleashed. As a result, that year saw 6.1 million online users and a penetration rate of 16 percent.

And guess what? The market is expected to grow even further up to 2027, with a forecast of 24 million users and a penetration rate of 59 percent.

Now new online betting…