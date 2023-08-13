Adams Marks Montpellier Debut With Brace

Akor Adams marked his debut with new club Montpellier in their 2-2 home draw against Le Havre on Sunday.

Le Havre took the lead just five minutes into the game through Gautier Lloris.

In the 58th minute Adams drew Montpellier level before grabbing his second just two minutes later after his opener to make it 2-1.

But in the 90th minute Samuel Grandsir scored for Le Havre to help his side to a share of the spoils.

Former Flying Eagles striker, Adams, joined Montpellier from Norwegian club Lillestrom this summer.

Prior to joining Montpellier, Adams scored 15 goals in 15 games in his final season.

In another Ligue 1 game, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon for Nantes who lost 2-1 at home to Toulouse.

Simon was taken off for Abdoul Kader Bamba in the 68th minute.

