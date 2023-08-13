Adeleke Hosts Super Falcons Stars Ajibade, Imuran

Super Falcons duo of Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran were hosted by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, August 13.

Both players hail from Osun State and presented their jerseys to the Governor as well as a customized jersey bearing the Governor’s name.

Adeleke commended the girls for their efforts at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ajibade and Imuran represented Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons bowed out of the tournament after losing 4-2 to the Three Lionesses of England on penalties.

Adeleke took to his Twitter handle to reveal the details of the visit.

“This morning I received Osun State-born Nigeria Super Falcons players, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran. I commended their efforts during their time in the tournament and restated our admin commitment to the growth of the girl-child and sport development in Osun State,” the Tweet…