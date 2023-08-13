Ajayi Scores Vs Swansea To Help West Brom Secure First Win

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi opened his goals account for the season, as he scored in West Brom’s 3-2 home win against Swansea in Saturday’s Championship game.

Ajayi opened the scoring for the Baggies when he found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

The last time he scored for West Brom was in May in a 3-2 loss to Swansea.

It is West Brom’s first win in two league games after opening their campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

The win took West Brom to 14th position in the 24-team league table.

At the John Smith’s Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who beat Huddersfield 1-0.

Iheanacho was replaced by Jamie Vardy on 67 minutes while Ndidi came on in 10 minutes into the game.

Stephy Alvaro netter the winner in the 73rd minute to make it two wins from two league games played so far.

Another Championship game saw Joe Aribo benched while Paul…