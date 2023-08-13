Emenalo Advises Osimhen To Quit Napoli For Saudi League

Former Super Eagles defender Mike Emenalo has advised Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League.

Emenalo is currently director of football of the Saudi League.

Osimhen is a target for former Saudi League champions Al Hilal.

The Blue Waves attempt to sign the striker this summer has been rebuffed by Serie A champions Napoli.

But Emenalo, a former Chelsea technical director has urged his compatriot to quit Napoli and move to the lucrative Saudi League.

“Osimhen is Nigerian like me,” Emenalo told Corriere dello Sport.

“For me, he is great, a fantastic football artist. Would I want him here in this league? Sure, I’d like to. I’m sure it would be wonderful.

“I am sure that Napoli will manage, they will overcome it and will be able to find another Nigerian who is just as strong.

Osimhen was top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals.

