EPL: Chelsea, Liverpool Settle For Stalemate

Mauricio Pochettino’s reign as Chelsea manager began on a bright note as the Blues held Liverpool to a 1-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Reds who took the lead through Luis Diaz as calmly converted a through pass from Mohamed Salah to silence the home supporters.

However, Axel Disasi opened his goal account as he levelled before the break to the delight of the fans and the Blues were then on top for the entire second half.

Chelsea had Liverpool pinned back in their own half for much of the second period, Nicolas Jackson going close to giving the Blues the lead as he beat Ibrahima Konate for pace and fired straight at Alisson.

One final chance fell the way of Mykhailo Mudryk deep in stoppage-time as he was played in, but the winger took the ball round Alisson and could not catch up with it as the hosts had to settle for an opening point.

