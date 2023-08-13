Haye Questions Joshua’s Performance Against Helenius

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight champion David Haye has questioned Anthony Joshua’s performance in his win against Finnish boxer Robert Helenius on Saturday night.

Joshua produced a seventh round knockout win against 39-year-old Helenius to set up a blockbuster fight with Deontay Wilder.

Helenius, who stepped in on short notice for Dillian Whyte after a failed a drugs test, produced a disciplined display to frustrate Joshua for several rounds.

But Joshua eventually caught Helenius with a clubbing right hand in the seventh round, suddenly ending the fight.

Despite the win, Haye was left unimpressed, positing that Joshua cannot put up such display in his anticipated fight against Wilder or his two-time conqueror Oleksandry Usyk.

“I’d like to see him of the calibre of Helenius, and treat him like Wilder, you can’t stand there jabbing against Wilder,” Haye said.

“It doesn’t work against Wilder. Would that performance have beaten Usyk?…