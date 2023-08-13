Iwobi In Action, Bassey Benched In Fulham’s Win At Everton

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi featured for 90 minutes but could not help Everton avoid defeat to Fulham in their first league game of the season on Saturday.

Summer signing for Fulham Calvin Bassey was an unused substitute.

Bobby Reid was the hero for Fulham as his 73rd minute strike was enough to secure the win.

In other results, Brighton hammered newly promoted Luton 4-1, Crystal Palace pipped another newly promoted side Sheffield United 1-0, and Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw at home by West Ham.

In the early kickoff at the Emirates, Taiwo Awoniyi was on target in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Champions Manchester City opened their campaign with a 3-0 win away to Burnley. Good

