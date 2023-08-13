Jackson Will Score Goals For Chelsea –Pochettino

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that his new signing – Senegal forward, Nicolas Jackson, will score many goals for the Blues in the 2023/2024 season.

Chelsea acquired Jackson from Laliga outfit Villarreal in this 2023 summer transfer window and the 22-year-old forward signed an eight-year contract.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Chelsea vs Liverpool which takes place today: Sunday, August 13 at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino backed Jackson to adapt quickly to the Premier League.

“He’s a young player but I think he has the quality to enjoy being here and to score goals,” Chelseafc.comChelseafc.com quoted Pochettino as saying

“I think we are enjoying the way that we are working. He is working really hard, the quality is there. I think you could see in the preseason games that he showed that quality. Of course, Laliga is completely different from the Premier League.

“I have no…