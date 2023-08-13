Joshua Claims 7th Round Knockout Win

Former world heavyweight championAnthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius inside seven rounds at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

Helenius surprised when he took Joshua into the second half of their contest but then with a single shot, a huge right cross to the jaw, Joshua ended his efforts, dropping him heavily at 1-27 of the seventh round.

Joshua was due to renew hostilities with old rival Dillan Whyte on this show. But that bout had to be cancelled after Whyte returned adverse analytic findings in the pre-fight anti-doping protocols.

It left Joshua looking for a replacement opponent at just a week’s notice and Helenius, moments after he had taken a three-round victory over Mika Mielonen last weekend in Finland made himself available for this fight.

After being knocked out in the first round by Deontay Wilder, Helenius was seizing an opportunity to return to action at the top tier of the heavyweight division.

He began with spirit too, rushing out in the first round to…