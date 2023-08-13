Osimhen Agrees New Lucrative Napoli Contract

Victor Osimhen and Napoli have reached agreement on a new contract, according to reports.

The new contract includes a release clause at €150m and a salary at €10m per season.

The Nigeria international will now be contracted to Napoli until 2027.

Osimhen’s wages will sky-rocket to €10m per season including bonuses and a portion of his image rights.

The release clause is set to be at two different levels, one for clubs outside of Italy and one specifically for the Saudi Pro League, reaching €150m.

Napoli recently turned down two lucrative offers from Saudi club, Al Hilal for the forward.

Osimhen helped the Partenopei win their first Scudetto in over 30 years last season.

The 24-year-old was top scorer with 26 goals from 32 games, the first African to achieve the feat.

