Osimhen Ready To Sign New Napoli Contract

Victor Osimhen is now ready to renew his contract with Napoli after agreeing terms with the Partenopei.

Osimhen was a subject of interest from a number of top clubs in Europe following his superlative displays for Napoli last season

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 league games to help the Parthenopeans win their first title in 33 years.

As reported by Il Mattino via TMW, after a lengthy round of negotiations, Osimhen has agreed to sign a new long-term contract with Napoli, worth up to €12m net per season including add-ons and other variables.

Two release clauses will also be included, one for clubs outside of Italy and the other for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, which will be set at €150m.

Osimhen is now ready to put pen to paper on his new contract, extending his stay at Napoli until June 2027.

