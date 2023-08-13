Super Eagles Star, Wife Welcome Second Child

Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has welcomed another child with his wife, Taiye Jesudun.

The baby arrived on Saturday, August 12, 2023, on Awoniyi’s birthday anniversary.

Awoniyi shared posts of his family and friends congratulating him on the new addition to his family via his Instagram story.

Recall that Awoniyi and his wife welcomed their first child, a boy named Emmanuel, on October 16, 2020, two years after they got married in June 2018

