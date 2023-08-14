Ajayi Assesses West Brom’s Performance In Win Against Swansea

Semi Ajayi believes the main thing to take away from Saturday afternoon’s clash with Swansea City is the three points.

The Baggies picked up their first victory of the campaign at The Hawthorns after goals from Ajayi himself, Carl Rushworth (own goal) and John Swift.

Albion handed the Swans an opportunity to steal something from the encounter though, conceding twice from set-pieces inside the final 15 minutes – efforts which made the majority of the crowd inside The Hawthorns very nervous in the closing stages.

And Ajayi says while the players can be pleased about claiming an important triumph, they should also be ready to take on Carlos Corberán’s criticisms and learn from shipping a pair of soft goals.

“The main thing was the three points. There’s clearly a few things we need to work on, but luckily we’re able to learn that lesson and still come away with the three points,”Ajayi told the club’s official website.

“We’ve got to put in a lot of work on the…