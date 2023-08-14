I Can Bring Out The Best From Richarlison –Postecoglou

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou admits that he can bring out a lot more from striker Richarlison.

The Brazilian led the line for Spurs after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Richarlison was part of a three-pronged attack that featured Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Post-game, Postecoglou stated of Richarlison to reporters: “I thought he worked hard today but I felt we didn’t use him enough. I thought we could have been a little bit more direct to him and look for him a little bit more.

“He was making some good runs and he was working hard. He had a couple of half-opportunities but I thought we could have created more for him.

“The key for us with Richy is to keep supporting him because he’s working awfully hard for the team in a defensive sense and when we get in that front third I thought we didn’t look enough for him today.

“I have got a lot of time for him. He’s a striker and he’s got a lot of great attributes and he will always work hard…