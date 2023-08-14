Lukaku Linked To Tottenham – Complete Sports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur this current summer transfer window.

Express co.uk reports that Tottenham have contacted Chelsea to request the services of the 30 year old goal poacher.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Serie A club Inter Milan and he has linked with a permanent transfer to the club. Juventus have also been linked with a move for the big Belgian.

However Juventus’ move for Lukaku which could include a part exchange deal involving Dusan Vlahovic seems to have reached a halt.

Tottenham are the latest club to make enquiries concerning the 2018 FIFA World Cup bronze medalist. Spurs recently sold their top striker Harry Kane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich which leaves the striking position vacant.

Tottenham are keen to fill in the void left by their talismanic striker Kane who won the Premier League golden boot three times while at the London based club.

Lukaku has first played for Chelsea between…