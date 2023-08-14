Messiah FC Defeat Future Pro FC To Win Ifako-Ijaye Novelty Match

Messiah FC of Ifako Ijaye on Sunday defeated Future Pro FC 1-0 in the final of the second edition of the Ifako-Ijaye Novelty match sponsored by one of the sons of the community, Eyitayo Ogunmola with support from one of his friends, Tobi Richard.

The final match which attracted several sons and daughters of Ifako Ijaye was one of Ogunmola, popularly called EyiEko’s ways of giving back to the community where he was born and bred.

The winner of the match went home with the prize money of N800,000 with the second-place team winning N500,000 for their efforts. The third position went to Akanbite FC with prize money of N200,000.

Speaking with our correspondent, EyiEko said the competition is a way to make impact in the life of the youths in the community.

“One of the ways we try to make impact is engaging young people,” he said.

“When you have vibrant youths around, you must find a proper way to engage them, every time I look at the population, the only thing that comes to…