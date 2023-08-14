OFFICIAL: Arrizabalaga Joins Real Madrid On Loan

Chelsea Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined LaLiga giants Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

Madrid confirmed Arrizabalaga’s loan signing in a statement on Monday.

The 28-year-old is expected to fill in for Thibaut Courtois, who suffered a serious injury in training on Thursday and will be out for most part of the season.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, seeing him sign for the club for this season until 30 June 2024,” the statement from Madrid said.

“During his five seasons at Chelsea he has won 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 Europa League. This year he was named the best Premier League keeper for the 2022/23 season.

“Kepa is a Spanish international, having won the 2023 Nations League with Spain. He also won the Under-19s European Championship with Spain in 2012.

“Kepa will be presented as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Tuesday 15 August, at 1.30pm at…