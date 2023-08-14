Okocha Celebrated By FIFA, PSG, CAF At 50

World football governing body, FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Paris Saint-Germain, have sent birthday greetings to legendary Nigerian captain Austin Okocha who turned 50 on Monday.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Bolton Wanderers sent birthday wishes to the iconic midfielder.

“One of football’s greatest magicians 🪄,” FIFA wrote on Twitter.

“So good they named him twice, Happy 50th Birthday Jay-Jay Okocha! 🇳🇬🎂.”

CAF stated on their Twitter handle:Happy Birthday to Nigeria’s legend Jay-Jay Okocha! 🦅🥳.”

According to PSG:”Happy birthday to the magician, Jay-Jay Okocha! 🪄.”

Commenting on his birthday celebration, the NFF said:”Happy birthday to former

@NGSuperEagles

midfielder and captain Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha who turns 50 today.

“Hearty cheers Jay Jay🍾🥂.

“So good, they named you twice!“

While Bolton celebrated their former captain stating:”Happy birthday Jay Jay Okocha.”

Okocha made his…