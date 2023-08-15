2023 WWC: Spain Beat Sweden To Reach First World Cup Final

Spain have reached their first women’s World Cup final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final clash on Tuesday.

This is Spain’s third appearance at the World Cup since making their debut in 2015.

After a tight contest, the Spaniards broke the deadlock in the 81st minute through Paralluelo

With two minutes left in normal time Sweden equalised thanks to Blomqvist.

But in the 90th minute Olga Carmona grabbed the winner to send her side through.

Spain will now face either co-hosts Australia or Three Lionesses of England in the final.

