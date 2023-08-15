Chelsea Won’t Make Premier League Top Four -Ikpeba

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has predicted that Chelsea will finish outside of the Premier League top four this season.

Ikpeba made this known in Monday Night Football on SuperSports, where he said that it would take time for the team to gel and be a contender for the top four.

Recall that the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

“It will be a tough for Chelsea because the team is young and will need time to gel.

” As far as I am concern, it will be difficult for Chelsea to make the Premier League top four regardless of the money they spend in the transfer.”

