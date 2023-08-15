David Raya Joins Arsenal On Loan

Spanish international goalkeeper David Raya has joined Arsenal from Brentford on a season-long loan.

Arsenal confirmed the loan deal in a statement on Tuesday.

“The 27-year-old has been an integral part of the Bees’ team in recent seasons, and played in all 38 of their Premier League matches last season.

“Born in Barcelona, David came to England at 16 years old when he signed for Blackburn Rovers as an academy player. A short-term loan to Southport in the National League, promotion to the Championship with Rovers and 108 senior appearances later, saw David depart Lancashire for west London in July 2019.

“He’s gone on to make 161 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Frank’s team, and his first season for Brentford ended with his performances being rewarded with the EFL Golden Glove and narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion.

“He didn’t have to wait too long to play in the top tier of English football, when the following season David played a key…