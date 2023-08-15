D’Tigers Miss Out Of Race To Qualify For 2024 Olympics

Nigeria’s D’Tigers will not be at next year’s Paris Olympics after losing to Mali, in their second and final Group A game at the 2024 FIBA men’s pre-qualifying Olympic event on Tuesday.

D’Tigers went into the game on the back of their opening game loss to Senegal on Monday.

But it was another loss for the Nigerian men’s team as they fell 77 – 68 to Mali inside the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The result means Senegal and Mali have qualified for the semi-finals of the six-team competition.

This is the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics that D’Tigers will fail to qualify for the games.

Senegal will now battle Mali on Thursday for who will finish winner in Group A.

The team that will emerge champions at the pre-qualifying Olympic tournament will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

