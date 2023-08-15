Marseille vs Panathinaikos – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Marseille vs Panathinaikos – After losing to Panathinaikos 1-0 in their previous match in the UCL Qualifiers, Marseille will be hoping to bounce back here. Marseille had 33% of the possession in that game, but none of their four shots on goal were successful.

Out of 14 attempts on goal, Panathinaikos managed to put one in the net. Bernard (83′) was Panathinaikos’ scorer. Marseille have not been able to hold out for the entire ninety minutes very frequently in the past.

According to the data, Marseille have conceded nine goals in their last six games while being scored against in six of those games. All we have to do is wait and see if that pattern continues here.

Considering their current play, Panathinaikos have let in goals in five of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score…