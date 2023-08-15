OFFICIAL: Kepa Joins Real Madrid On Loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga has officially joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, the 28-year-old Spanish shot-stopper, who moved to the Blues from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018 for £71.6 million, has a deal with Los Blancos through June 2024.

Thibaut Courtois suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during training exercise on Thursday, which is expected to keep him out for the most of the season.

A statement on Real’s official website said: “Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed on the loan of the player Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is linked to the club this season, until June 30, 2024.

“In his five seasons at Chelsea, he has won one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup and one Europa League.

“This year, he has received the award for the best save in the Premier League for the 2022/2023 season.

Read Also:Manchester United Vs Wolves – Predictions And Match Preview

“Kepa is an international with…