Scrabble: PANASA Backs Ghana’s WESPA Championship 2025 Hosting Bid

The Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), says they’re fully backing Ghana’s bid to stage the biggest Scrabble event on planet earth, the WESPA Championship in two years time.

The President of PANASA, Adekoyejo Adegbesan made this known at the weekend.

“The Accra, Ghana 2025 WESPA Championship bid is a United Pan African bid and all member Associations of PANASA are in support of it and will work for it’s realization.” Adegbesan stated.

Adegbesan, a tech expert, said: “We are already reaching out to other countries for the Pan African bid and the response is positive and equally encouraging. Africa has done alot for the growth of Scrabble globally, it time for us to also get what we truly deserve.”

In a bid to lubricate and make the the Pan African WESPA Championship 2025 bid irresistible to the World Scrabble fraternity and stakeholders, the Scrabble Association of Ghana (SAG), and the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), have lined up series of…