Wolves Boss Blasts Onana After Defeat To Manchester United

Wolverampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has blasted Andre Onana following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

A late Raphael Varane header handed a lackluster Manchester United maximum points in the game.

Wolves thought they had won a late penalty in the tie, after Onana appeared to have impeded Sasa Kalajdzic while trying to gather a cross inside his area.

Speaking on the incident, O’Neill mentioned that the touchline official deemed it as a blatant penalty and apologized after the game.

“It looked like the goalkeeper tried to take the centre-forward’s head off is what it looked like live and when I watch it now it looks the same,” O’Neil said after the game, as per GOAL.

“I’m really surprised it’s not a foul. If you go for the ball and clatter the player that hard it has to be a foul. I’m not surprised we didn’t get it.

“I thought he was coming to the…