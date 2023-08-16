2023 WWC: Waldrum Proud Of Super Falcons Performance Against Semi-finalists England, Australia

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has said he is proud of how his the Super Falcons fared against England and Australia, semi-finalists at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Three Lionesses of England defeated the Matildas of Australia 3-1 on Wednesday, August 16 to qualify for the final.

The Super Falcons faced both Australia and the Three Lionesses at this year’s tournament.

In their second group game against Australia, the nine-time African champions shocked the co-hosts 3-2.

Then in the round of 16 England, who had scored in all their three group games, fired blanks and had to advance after a 4-2 penalty shootout win.

Reacting after the semi-final clash between Australia and England, Waldrum talked up his team’s impressive performance against the football heavyweights.

“Proud moment watching this England –Australia semi-final! We beat Australia and tied England with the Super Falcons! What a tournament we had!,” the American wrote on Twitter.

