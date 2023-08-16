Chelsea Set Plans To Sell Six First Team Stars After Huge Summer Spending

Chelsea are reportedly accelerating plans to move on several players before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues have spent the most money in the Premier League this transfer window. A deal for Romeo Lavia from Southampton is anticipated to follow the £115 million acquisition of Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Chelsea’s buying binge is expected to continue with the triggering of Michael Olise’s £35 million release clause. Making him the club’s 25th acquisition in under a year.

The ownership group of Chelsea have nearly spent £1 billion on new players. Chelsea have been reducing Mauricio Pochettino’s squad while also adding fresh players for the newly appointed manager.

According to the Evening Standard via the Daily Star, Chelsea are attempting to ‘accelerate’ their plans to sell six players before the deadline of September 1. Conor Gallagher is one player who may be leaving the club, according to the reports.

The signing of…