City Beat Sevilla To Land First UEFA Super Cup

Treble winners Manchester City won their first-ever UEFA Super Cup after edging Sevilla 5-4 on penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Greece on Wednesday night.

Going into the game against Sevilla City lost on penalties to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield at Wembley.

It is a fourth Super Cup title for Pep Guardiola who won the trophy in 2009 and 2011 at Barcelona and at Bayern in 2013.

The last English club to win the trophy was Chelsea in 2021 when they beat Villarreal.

Also it is another defeat for Sevilla in the Super Cup after losing 2-1 to Bayern in 2020.

In Wednesday’s tie, City went behind on 25 minutes against the run of play after Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri headed in Marcos Acuna’s cross.

Young forward Cole Palmer drew City level in the 63rd minute as he nodded home a cross from Rodri.

After 90 minutes the game went into penalty shootout with City converting all their five kicks while…