England Overcome Hosts Australia To Reach World Cup Final

The Three Lionesses of England have qualified for a first-ever FIFA women’s World Cup final after defeating co-hosts Australia in Wednesday’s semi-final.

England made the semi-finals in the 2015 and 2019 editions in Canada and France respectively.

After a tight opening first half, England broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Ella Toone.

Australia star player Sam Kerr equalised for the hosts in the 63rd minute.

England retook the lead on 71 minutes thanks to Lauren Hemp before Alessia Ruso got the third with four minutes left.

They will now take on Spain in the final on Sunday, August 20.

The Spaniards, who beat Sweden 2-1 in Tuesday’s semi-finals, will also be making their first appearance in the World Cup final.

The final could also see the return of Lauren James, who was sent off in the round of 16 clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, the third place match will be between Australia and Sweden.