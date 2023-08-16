Manchester City vs Sevilla – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Manchester City vs Sevilla – UEFA Champions League and Europa League champions go head-to-head today in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Attica, Greece. Following their 3-0 Premier League victory over Burnley, Manchester City will be looking for more of the same.

Manchester City had 65% of the possession in that game, and eight of their 17 shots on goal were on target. The goal scorers for Manchester City were Rodri (75′) and Erling Haaland (4′, 36′). Burnley, on the other hand, had six shots on goal, of which only one was on target.

The most recent results demonstrate how hard the Manchester City rearguard has worked. In their last six games, Manchester City have allowed just four goals to pass its goalie, demonstrating how tight they have kept things.

